- On Good Things Utah this morning – A recent video is making the rounds online showing the beloved Oscar-winner losing his cool when a group of hovering fans got a little too close for comfort to his wife, actress Rita Wilson. According to the video, which has been published across multiple outlets, Hanks and Wilson, both 65, were seen leaving a restaurant in New York City on Wednesday night when a mob of overzealous fans and paparazzi began to swarm the pair as they headed to their car. One of the fans is seen hovering a bit too close to Wilson, causing her to stumble. “Stop it!” Wilson screamed at the fan, prompting Hanks to intervene: “Back the f*** off!” he shouted. “Knocking over my wife?” From that moment on, the group of fans stopped dead in their tracks as Hanks gave an Oscar-worthy stare at the crowd. “Sorry about that, Tom,” one of them is heard saying before the actors made it safely to their car.
- Plus, lets talk to the messy people out there – when we were just kids, we were led to believe by society that a messy room equals a messy mind. To put it simply: Clean your room or you’re grounded. I confess I’m a bit of a neat freak, but only because dust triggers my allergies. And I like organizing my things because I have the unfortunate habit of forgetting where I put my things. But, at the same time, I have no patience for cleaning or organizing when I don’t need to, which was enough to get me in trouble because of my “dirty room” as a teen. But John Haltiwanger believes that messy people are wrongfully accused of being lazy. A chaotic workspace, according to him, doesn’t equal a chaotic mind. “We live in a very formulaic and predictable world … Society perpetually seeks to maintain order, in every sense of the word,” he said. “But it’s all an illusion.” So, if you’re a messy person who faces many shaking heads and judgmental looks, here are reasons to feel better about it!
- And many good husbands have the best of intentions to take care of their partners, but many of them have no idea what questions they should ask their wives on a regular basis to show they are interested, engaged and that they want to be helpful. They know what questions to ask at work, or with their buddies, or even with their parents but their partners on the other hand. Despite true and honest love, they are sometimes confounded by them. Making your wife happy is all about asking the right questions.
- Here are 5 important questions that you can start with:
- Do you want to go on a date?
- How was your day?
- How are you feeling?
- What do you need me to do?
- Do you know how much I love you and can I rub your feet?
- Tune in as we dive into these Hot Topics and so much more on a Friday edition of GTU.
