In 24 hours, Her Majesty The Queen will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service. Tom Hanks joined BBC's "The One Show" on Monday, where he regaled the hosts with his memory of having dinner and drinks with Queen Elizabeth II — and revealed her favorite cocktail. "I sat right next to the queen," Hanks said, recalling when he dined alongside Elizabeth and former President Barack Obama during a 2011 visit to the U.K. "The chit-chat with the queen is something you gotta get ready for," he continued. "I knew I was going to be sitting next to her so I wanted to be able to talk about things that were of import but not presumptuous. So a few things about how often she truly has time off and what have you. It was a nice chit-chat." Hanks then added that, at a certain point, "out of the corner of his eye," he noticed a staffer place between the two what he assumed was a "glass of water." "But it wasn't in a water glass," he said. "It was a clear liquid, and so I dared to ask the queen, 'And what is your majesty's cocktail of choice?' and she said, 'Ooh, martini.'"
Top Gun: Maverick star Jennifer Connelly has revealed how she developed a fear of flying following her daughter's health scare. The actress, 51, shared how she "struggled with separation" from her youngest child Agnes, now 10, which led to "panic" when finding herself on a plane. Connelly shares Agnes and son Stellan with actor husband Paul Bettany, and is also mother to 24-year-old son Kai. "My armchair analysis of myself is that we'd had a health scare with our youngest child, Agnes, when she was very little," the Oscar winner told the Sunday Times' Style magazine. "It wound up being nothing, sort of a false alarm, but it was enough to really frighten me. As a result, I struggled with separation." "I never loved flying, but it got worse the first time I traveled without her," Connelly continued. "That was the first time I had a real panic."
"Stranger Things" is now the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service's public ranking system. The fourth season of the sci-fi series premiered on May 27, so seven new '80s nostalgia-filled episodes are now available to stream. The final two episodes of the season will debut on July Second in the ranking is "The Lincoln Lawyer," a legal drama based on Michael Connelly's hit series of books. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo stars as a defense attorney who works from the back of a Lincoln Town Car driven by a chauffeur. Beyond the top two, a number of reality shows are in the ranking, including the competition series "The Circle," which had its Season 4 premiere earlier this month. There's also "Love on the Spectrum U.S." ― an American version of the Australian show by the same name ― which follows people on the autism spectrum and their experiences with dating.
They are the hottest hairstyle of the summer, so what makes baby braids so special? Aside from the nostalgia, the tiny plaits can be added to virtually any hairstyle, work across all textures, and most lengths. Most importantly, since baby braids are typically added to the front sections of your hair, you can actually see what you're doing when you're styling your hair in front of the mirror. "Baby trends are definitely having a moment, and I think it's partially because many people cut bangs during the pandemic and are in the growing out stage, so baby braids are a great way to facilitate grow-out," says Laura Polko, an Aquage brand ambassador and celebrity hairstylist.