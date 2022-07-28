- On Good Things Utah this morning – What is your biggest challenge as a parent? Tom Brady says his “biggest challenge” is his wealth. “We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that … We get off a plane and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in,” Brady, 44, revealed on Spotify’s “Drive With Jim Farley” podcast. “That’s my kids’ reality, which is the hard part to say, ‘Guys, this is not the way reality really is.” Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, share Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is also the dad of Jack, 14, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. Brady noted that Bündchen, 42, had a very humble upbringing in rural Brazil and and was raised with her five sisters in a two-bedroom home. “I think the hardest thing for us as parents … I grew up in a middle-class family in California. My dad worked his ass off for our family. My mom stayed at home, took care of us kids,” he said. “Then I look at my life with my family and it’s so fast.”
- Plus, speaking of raising children, one author says can we all just agree that getting into pajamas clean just hits different? If you’re a fellow bath time enthusiast – or you’re just trying to institute a more regular washing schedule – here are some of my favorite bath time hacks: Sylvia Plath was onto something when she wrote, “There must be quite a few things that a hot bath won’t cure, but I don’t know many of them.” The famed popsicle bath from Busy Toddler has softened many an aching ear or sour mood – that sensory explosion of the frozen pop and warm water makes it a winner. Sometimes we turn off the lights and give everyone a glow stick. What a delight it is to see them glow under water! This is on heavy rotation in the winter when it’s totally dark at bath time. Just be sure no one bites the glow stick too hard (been there, wish I hadn’t). Tune in for more tips or click here: https://news.nestia.com/detail/Yes%2C-I-Bathe-My-Kids-Every-Day.-What-Of-It%3F/9390636
- And finally, did you know that there are three easy things you can do before work to improve your mental health and increase productivity? You shouldn’t roll out of bed and immediately head to work if you can help it. Adding self-care practices before commuting to your office, or starting work from your desk at home, can be a great way to check in with yourself, experts say. Whether you realize it or not, starting your work day in a negative mood can really put a damper on your day, says Joel Dvoskin, a psychologist at the University of Arizona College of Medicine. The good thing is the opposite can be true when you enter work mode with positivity. Brianne tells us how to start your day off on the right foot!
- Hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.
Tom Brady says his biggest parenting challenge is wealth, what’s yours?
by: Nicea DeGering
