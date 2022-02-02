Tom Brady retires and are you a mean mom?

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Legendary quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL via Instagram Tuesday morning following days of speculation. “I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed … I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life,” he wrote on Instagram. “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things.” As for his future, Brady said it’ll be “exciting.”
- Plus, if your little one is inspired by all the sick flips, record smashing times, and sparkly outfits on display at the Beijing Winter Games, you might start wondering how much it costs to compete in the Olympics. While it certainly varies depending on the sport, it’s very rare for most top-level athletes to make enough in prize and endorsement money to sustain their careers without side jobs, community support, and some serious financial backing from their families. In fact, parents of Olympians routinely spend tens of thousands of dollars on their kids every year in some sports. And of course, that’s on top of the $233,610 that it costs to raise a child through age 18, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Deena tells us the answer to the question, how much does it cost to get to the Olympic level?
People often have misconceptions about what a soulmate really is. Does this mean that you're destined to be together? Is it really fate that's brought you to each other? Will your love last forever and go down in history, like Romeo and Juliet? First, let's get some things absolutely straight by understanding some basic terminology: A soulmate is a person who is aligned to your soul and can change or influence your soul in some way or another. After that lesson has happened, separation usually happens. On the other hand, a life partner is a friend or companion who you can lean on and are secure in. You can trust them throughout your entire life. Feelings of love and respect are mutual and you're both in sync with the needs and wants of the other person.
- Finally, Baskin-Robbins is introducing a new decadent ice cream flavor to celebrate the month of love. The new offering, dubbed “Secret Admirer,” features pink cake flavored ice cream, swirled with a rose ice cream, and sealed with a sweet strawberry ribbon. “The launch of Secret Admirer builds on our history of high-quality flavor innovation, offering unique elements like real rose extract that our guests may have never experienced before alongside familiar flavors,” said Jeanne Bolger, Baskin-Robbins’ director of research & development.
Raising kids is a tough gig! Any parent will tell you this. Where once I dozed off each night pondering the next plot twist in my latest Netflix binge, I now lay awake entertaining thoughts of all the things I did that day that make me a bad mom. Did I yell too much? Was I too harsh on my son when he put his sister into a Wrestlemania-style chokehold? Should I have exercised more patience with my kids on our outing with friends to at least put on the facade of having it all together? Did I give the kids enough vegetables? I try to console myself with reassurances that tomorrow is a new day, a fresh start, and a chance to try again. And sometimes tomorrow, I nail it. And sometimes, tomorrow nails me.
If you've ever undergone an MRI, you know it can be a claustrophobic, nerve-wracking experience for adults and especially for kids. With that in mind, LEGO is sending custom LEGO MRI sets to hospitals so kids can learn all about them before undergoing their own MRI experience. The idea originated with LEGO employee Erik Ullerlund Staehr, who had the idea to build a LEGO MRI model that could help medical staff prepare kids for treatment.
When we first begin to date a guy, we're always on the lookout for red flags and deal-breakers. After month two or three, we begin to trust them and feel confident in our decision to be with them. Unfortunately, it's often after the initial courtship period that the worst red flags actually begin to show. If you notice these warning signs of a toxic relationship, it's probably for the best that you leave before your relationship gets worse.