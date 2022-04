Thomas Cobb of Tokyo Teriyaki Utah was in studio with two tasty recipes. First up were cream cheese wontons, and our second hour brought us teriyaki steak and shrimp! We loved having Thomas, and sampling these tasty dishes. Be sure to check out the clips for each, and pop by Tokyo Teriyaki for an in-person visit!

Tokyo Teriyaki 7121 Bingham Jct Blvd #102, Midvale UT

Instagram: @tokyoteriyakiutah Facebook: tokyoteriyakiutahand online at tokyoteriyakiutah.com