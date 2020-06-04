Live Now
Toffee chocolate chip cookies

Kendra Nani was in studio today to share her recipe for Toffee chocolate chip cookies! Yum.

6 T butter, softened

1/3 c sugar

1/3 c brown sugar

1 egg

2 t vanilla

1 c plus 2T flour

1 1/2 T cornstarch

1/2 t baking soda

1 c chocolate chips

1/2 c chopped pecans

1/2c c shredded coconut

1/2 c toffee bits

Instructions: Preheat oven to 350. Combine wet ingredients, then dry. Stir in toppings. Cookie dough ball should be approx 2 T of dough. Line cookie sheet with with parchment paper, and bake cookies for 11-12 min.Take out before they have browned. Let sit for 5 min and then move to wire rack. Store cooled cookies in airtight container! 

Find Kendra on instagram @kendranani

