We got dealt a lucky hand today and got to chat with television star, Tofer Grace about ABC’s new show HOME ECONOMICS.

“Home Economics” takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.

He shares about the Next New Episode, “Poker Game, $800 Buy-In”. Watch to see what he had to say!