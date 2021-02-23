Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Utah based blogger Rachelle Nielson of Cinnamon and Coconut is addicted to recipes, cooking and eating good food. Sounds like our kind of gal! It’s our lucky day, because she whipped up Toasted S’mores Rice Krispies Treats in the kitchen. Follow her recipe below, and follow her online www.cinnamonandcoconut.com and IG @cinnamon_and_coconut



Toasted S’mores Rice Krispies Treats

1/4 cup butter

10 oz. mini marshmallows, reserve 1/2 cup for topping

5 cups Rice Krispies cereal

5 snack size Hershey’s chocolate bars, roughly chopped

3 whole graham crackers, roughly crushed in Ziploc bag

1. Lightly grease a 9×13-inch pan and set aside.

2. In a large saucepan over medium-low heat, melt butter. Add marshmallows (except for reserved 1/2 cup) and stir continuously. Once completely melted, remove from heat and gently fold in Rice Krispies cereal, 2 cups at a time, until evenly coated.

3. Pour into prepared pan and press down with a spatula. Let cool for 5 minutes. Top evenly with 1/2 cup of marshmallows, chocolate and graham cracker pieces, pressing them gently into the cereal.

3. Place the pan in the oven and broil for 20-40 seconds or until marshmallows are golden brown. (Be sure to watch the entire time to avoid burning!)

5. Let cool for 5 minutes, cut into squares and serve. (Once completely cooled, microwave each serving for 5-10 seconds before eating.



