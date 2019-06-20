To cuddle or not to cuddle?

You go to your local Walmart every week. You might know which aisles to get the best soups and breads, or where to look for the sweetest deals, but what you might not know is how Walmart gives back. Walmart not only strives to be a part of their community, but they also focus on contributing to it. Laurie Smalling Letts, the senior director and community relations of Walmart, met with us to discuss how they show gratitude to the community.

Walmart has been giving $17.1 million to local organizations in 2018, including cash and donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart foundation. They donated 9.4 million pounds of food in Utah, which created 7.8 million meals for Utahns. They also have a CMN campaign with Primary Children's Hospital, where people can donate through them and help patients at Primary Children's.

Not only has Walmart donated to their community, but they also want to get involved with them.