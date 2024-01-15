Boxing is for everyone! Title Boxing tells us they make it accessible, while still being authentic, yet safe. The main reason people come in is for stress relief. Nothing feels better than taking out your day on a heavy bag.

Title offers group classes, personal training for boxing and weight training, and additional support with a medically recognized nutrition plan program. Title Boxing Club Cottonwood Heights is in it’s 11th year of operation, and have had members from the beginning, the community created there fells like family, Dash tells us.

Title Boxing Club Cottonwood Heights is offering free gloves and wraps with a membership this month. They’re also starting a four week nutrition challenge to help people get that jump-start and reset that so many of us want for the new year.

Mention GTU and get a free week of unlimited classes!

Title Boxing Club Cottonwood Heights is located at 7817 South Highland Dr. Cottonwood Heights, 84121

titleboxingclub.com