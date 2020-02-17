Tired of tangles? Try Surae’s tangle-proof detangler.

Every parent knows the struggle and anticipation of brushing through their child’s snarled hair. It’s something we wish we could avoid, but unfortunately, have to brave. Luckily, Surae has two DIY detangle recipes that will get the job done without tears from either of you!

This quick method works best on damp hair and you only need a few things. But be careful as it could strip the color.

Ingredients:

1/2 tsp Vitamin E Oil

8-10 drops Lavender Essential Oil

1 Tbsp Vegetable Glycerin (Locks in moisture) – Always dilute with water!

1 Cup water

Really Quick Version:

1/2 tsp Apple Cider Vinegar

5 drops Lavender Essential Oil

1 Cup distilled water

Give it a try and let us know how it works!