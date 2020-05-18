Tired of social distancing? One family built a Hug Machine

Iceberg Drive Inn has been a favorite for 55 years! When you think of Iceberg, you probably think of their big, delicious shakes, arguably some of the best around. This morning we got strawberry, cookie dough, grasshopper, chocolate brownie, and reeses from the Millcreek location. They also have tasty food items like burgers, onion rings, chicken tenders, corndogs, fish, and BLT's to name a few.

We learned a little about the history of this cozy spot. The first Iceberg was first established in April 1960, and later purchased in 1990 when the founder retired. Today it is still family owned and operated! Since 2001, Iceberg has franchised new locations under its corporate entity and has locations in Utah from Syracuse to St George. This year the first Iceberg will be celebrating its 60th birthday! Iceberg Drive Inn will also be celebrating its newest location late May / early June in Pleasant Grove Utah.