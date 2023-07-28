SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)– The University of Utah cheerleaders took a break from the sideline to join us today on the show, to discuss tryout tips, memories and football season. Mia Nielsen, Shelby Mcdonald and Kennady Bartlett all come from unique cheer and dance backgrounds and took different paths to making it at the collegiate level. Today they shared their number one tips for college tryout season.

Having a bright/positive energy. Many people can show their stress through a very stern/strict energy, don’t be afraid to be professional AND friendly. Never drop your smile and have fun while trying out Tryouts are a whole experience and process. I would say to take it slow, take it in, and take the opportunity to make friends.

The Utah Spirit Team is hosting a golf tournament at Old Mill Golf Course August 10th. There is room for golfers and sponsors. Kickoff is at 7:30am and they would love to see you there! For more information and link to sign up visit their instagram!