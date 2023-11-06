Any Hour Services offers great suggestions for safely getting your disposal working properly

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Most of us have had that experience of dropping something down into the sink’s garbage dispoal to the point where the disposal gets jammed for just stops working properly. Well, the fix may be easier than you think – but remember this: Safety Comes First. Do not just stick your finger or hand down the drain.

We went to the pros for help – Mike Wilson with Any Hour Services Electric, Plumbing, Heating & Air – shows us how to troubleshoot common maintenance issues with a sink’s garbage dispoal.

Mike recommends a few things:

Unjam the Dispoal – Make sure the disposal is turned off, use tongs or a safe instrument to grab the stuck item if you can; insert a wrench into the bottom of the disposal under the sink and twist/turn until item becomes unjammed.

Check the Power Source – you may need to reset a tripped breaker.

Reset the Disposal – most disposals have a reset button on the bottom (located under the sink)

Watch Nicea’s interview with Mike for more great tips on how to fix your garbage disposal.

Any Hour Services provides coverage in communities in the following counties:

Davis

Salt Lake

Utah

Weber

Summit

Wasatch

Tooele

Box Elder

Visit AnyHourServices.com for more information.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Any Hour Services.