(ABC4) – With gas prices on the rise, who has the money to travel these days? Fortunately, this mother and daughter duo have the answers on traveling on a budget. Alex Payne and Pam Iorg, also known as the Travel Hack Mom, have traveled to countless countries, nearly every continent and multiple islands without having to spend too much of their own money and even for free. One of the most recent places they traveled to was Croatia, a must see. Payne and Iorg advise viewers to check this Eastern European country out. It is one of the more affordable places to visit with tons of beauty, friendly locals and tableside fish based delicacies that are ambrosia. Payne and Iorg went with the other three Iorg sisters and say it is the perfect place for a girls trip.

Other than money, one of the biggest hurdles people face is time. Many people say they will travel the world or even the country after they retire. Iorg encourages viewers to start traveling now. “Go Everywhere Now.” The mother and daughter said. They also suggest traveling by using credit card points. “Sign up for those credit card points.” Said Payne. “Sign up for credit cards and earn bonuses for signing up for them.” Payne also said she has spent $4,000 and received 50,000-60,000 points which pays for all their travel. While many skeptics may think this is too good to be true, Iorg ensures viewers that this is the way to travel and she also initially was reluctant. “We thought ‘this is too good to be true’ but let’s try it.” said Iorg. “I’m sitting with four million points, I’ve been all over the world. I am the proof that it works. It is the biggest thing out there that no one knows about.” Payne and Iorg also assured viewers that as long as they make their card payments, their credit score will be unaffected. Both Payne and Iorg have credit scores over 800.

For more travel tips, follow @travelhackingmom on Instagram.