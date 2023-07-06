SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Gluten free expert, Emma Drennan joined us on the show to share some tips to serving your gluten free friends at this year’s summer BBQ.
- squeeze ketchup, mayo, mustard bottles- remind guest NOT to touch the bottles to their gluten hamburger buns, etc
- putting silverware UPSIDE DOWN in a silverware holder
- separate buns before and place on a plate, cover them until ready to serve, this makes less crumbs that could drop onto other food items
- make sure your grill has been cleaned well if you are grilling
- have a separate table or counter space dedicated to gf items-this is what I do