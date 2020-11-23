Tips to screen-free family fun

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Briana Johnson-Hurst, founder and host of The Life Beats Project podcast and community joined us today, and we loved learning from her! During a time that can seem isolating and limiting, a time that may drive more of us to screens, Briana tells us there is so much we can do to bring fun and build connection with those we love, our families!

Here are her three ways to create screen-free family time your kids will be begging for more of. As well as podcasts designed to help us adults make sure we are taking care of ourselves.

Take something they love on their screen and bring it to life Took an app our kids were crazy about, “Among Us”, and made it a game in real life – our Instagram reel has hit 9.3 million views Sports Library Escape room game Hit the outdoors Frisbee golf – our favorite at Weber State Intertubes at Woodward Park City Surf N Swim wave pool in Layton Fishing in Daybreak or at Pineview Ice skating at the Oval in West Valley or Gallivan Center Turn a family interest into a game or competition Music – Music game – category game similar to Name That Tune Theater, comedy – Acting game – Why were you late for work? Game Cooking – our own version of Cutthroat Kitchen, Blind taste tests

As parents make sure you are taking care of you!

Fill your mind with things that will uplift and give you a sense of connection. Briana’s podcast The LifeBeats Project reminds us all of something that is especially important during this time in our country, we are more alike than we are different, and there is a bonding power in the sharing of our experiences and in daring to see and be the light in our world.

www.thelifebeatsproject.com IG: @lifebeatsproject Facebook: facebook.com/lifebeatsproject.com

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.



