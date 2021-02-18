Tips to raising confident kids

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

In today’s parenting moment, we’re talking raising confident kids. Where do we start? What do we teach? Local mom Kashia Palmer was in our studio to share her advice when it comes to this topic. She tells us words of affirmation can start at the newborn stage, and projecting confidence from yourself as the parent is key.

Kashia says it’s important to focus outside of looks, and makes it a point to praise her children when they’re doing something they can be proud of, such as acts of service for others. Her daughter now recites her affirmations regularly in the mirror before preschool!

Keeping it positive, Kashia tells us her and her husband are conscious not to say harsh things about themselves in the presence of their children, and set the example daily.

Follow Kashia online buildingthepalmers.com and IG @kashiapalmer