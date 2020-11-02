Tips to parent authentically

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Mom of two, actress, and artist Ally Sweeny shares her parenting experience and advice with us in today’s Parenting Moment. She tells us authentically connecting with others is key when touch times arise in parenting. Yes, therapy is a great tool to use, but being open and vulnerable with trusted friends is what has saved her from mental anguish and shame.

We live in a culture of perfectionism, especially when it comes to raising children and wanting your family to appear perfect. Social media has added to this inauthentic perception, but it’s always been an issue. There is so much emphasis about how families “should” be.

Children’s success in school, sports, and family life are suppsed to correlate to how you are perceived as a good parent. To me, being a good parent doesn’t have to do with check boxes of good grades, how popular they are, or being a star in sports. If our grading of parenting is based on the outward expression of our children successes or failures, it sets both parents and children alike on a slippery slope of shame and loneliness.

Reach Ally on IG @allysweenyart on facebook here, and join her using hashtag #imperfectparentsharingmyflaws