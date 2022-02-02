Tips to making Valentine’s Day enjoyable for you and your partner

​​Is Valentine’s Day a day you look forward to or a day you wish didn’t exist? If you are a woman who doesn’t look forward to Valentine’s Day, you are not alone. Val Baldwin, a relationship coach, joins the show to ensure your Valentine’s Day expectations are handled in a loving, respectful, doable way.

Surveys show that countless women feel frustrated and let down on February 14, primarily because of unmet expectations. Women look for expressions of love that will meet their over-the-top fairy tale romantic ideas. Even low-maintenance women can’t help but hope for a little extra romance. And many times, even well-intentioned men can’t possibly live up to these expectations. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

1. DEFINE YOUR EXPECTATIONS: Make sure you know what you want to do for Valentine’s Day. For instance, do you want to go out to dinner, have a romantic meal at home, receive a gift, exchange gifts with your sweetie, or pretend the day doesn’t exist? So often I hear women complaining that their guy bought the wrong gift or picked the wrong restaurant. If you don’t know what you want, how can you expect your man to? If you have an idea of what is “right,” you and he deserves to know what it is, so you can both be happy.

2. HAVE REALISTIC EXPECTATIONS: It’s perfectly normal to have expectations for your partner. We all have a general idea of who our spouse is and what we expect of them. The problem with Valentine’s expectations is when they are not realistic and we use them to judge our sweeties or try to get them to be someone they are not. Having unrealistic expectations is what makes so many women disappointed on Valentine’s Day.

3.COMMUNICATE WITH YOUR PARTNER WHAT YOU WANT: It’s important to be clear about your expectations and to be able to share your thoughts. Your sweetie is not a mind reader and to expect him to be is unfair and ultimately will lead to disappointment.

4. PLAN THE DAY TOGETHER: This is a great option so you can both be happy with the results. Or split up the responsibilities. One of you can plan the dinner and the other can plan what happens afterward. Or every year, trade-off who’s in charge of Valentine’s Day and the other plans for your Anniversary.

Remember that Valentine’s Day comes once a year, but that expressing love and affection in a relationship is something that needs to happen every day. Love is an action word that needs to be practiced regularly.

