Tips to step up your social media game

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

TikTok, is it just for teenagers, how do I use it, what type of posts will get the most engagements? These are all questions you may have asked yourself.

There’s no doubt that we’ve all watched the social platform explode during the past 12 months.

On Monday, social media influencer Lauryn Hock of Lauryncakes joins us with a few helpful ways to make the most our of your social media. If done correctly pretty much any social media platform can help expand your brand, company or just yourself.

Take a peek and feel free to connect with Lauryn on Instagram and Tiktok.

Tracy Smith
Curtis Booker
Curtis Booker, joined the ABC4 family in January of 2019 as a Digital Content Producer. In May of 2019, he transitioned into learning the inner workings of becoming a news producer assisting with various shows. Curtis most recently rejoined the Digital team as a multi-media journalist in February of 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts

Good Things Utah Sponsors