Tips to step up your social media game

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

TikTok, is it just for teenagers, how do I use it, what type of posts will get the most engagements? These are all questions you may have asked yourself.

There’s no doubt that we’ve all watched the social platform explode during the past 12 months.

On Monday, social media influencer Lauryn Hock of Lauryncakes joins us with a few helpful ways to make the most our of your social media. If done correctly pretty much any social media platform can help expand your brand, company or just yourself.

Take a peek and feel free to connect with Lauryn on Instagram and Tiktok.