SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Set the table for a successful Valentine’s this year! Tierra Nielsen from KT Lux Designs shows us how to make a beautiful Valentine’s tablescape that will make your holiday perfect.

Making a tablescape doesn’t always need to be costly and complicated, Tierra uses things that can be found in most homes to set the scene. Use a Scrabble game to spell out messages full of love. Fill your fanciest glass with pink cotton candy and conversation hearts to catch everyone’s eye. Grab a fabric napkin into an adorable envelope shape and fill it with a note card telling your loved ones your favorite things about them. Easy but adorable!

If you’re looking for some things you can buy to add some extra detail, deck out your space with rose quartz crystals. After all, they are known for representing love! Or you can check out liquid-activated light-up ice cubes on Amazon to fill up your drinks. Don’t forget to add KT Lux Design’s signature parfumée candle that is not only beautiful but also smells like heaven!

KT Lux Design is giving Good Things Utah’s viewers a special sale opportunity on their favorite products so you can give the perfect Valentine’s gift. Use code “TIERRA45” for 45% off any Minky blanket and use code “GTU45” for 45% off any candle. These are discounts you won’t want to miss! Check them out on their website ktluxdesigns.com or find them on Instagram.