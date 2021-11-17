Tips to make Christmas more meaningful this year

Public speaker, business owner, and mother, Katrina Seamons, joined us on the show to share how you can make Christmas more meaningful this year.

Katrina started her company, Deliberate Family, with the hope that she would be able to teach people how to be more confident in the activities they do with their families. This year she started an online course called “Your Deliberate Family Christmas” that walks you through 7 modules to help you plan an intentional and meaningful Christmas. Three pieces of advice she would like to share are:

Write Christmas down – Plan out how you want your Christmas to go and decide what you want to focus on. Focus on your family relationships – Ask yourself what will actually make their Christmas meaningful. Katrina shared her advent calendar that creates “magic moments” for her family during the holiday season. Talk about the nativity story – In the weeks leading up to Christmas, she spends time talking about the members of the nativity and what her family can learn from them.

She shared that she will be gifting her “morning magic” activities for free on her website. You can also follow along and get more helpful tips on her Instagram @deliberatefamily and on her podcast.