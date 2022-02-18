Tips to cyber safety

Spreading awareness to cyber crime, Chief Information Security Officer for OMNICOMMANDER, Roy Ross is here to share some tips.

Ross was the first employee of the Veteran Owned and Operated company that is rapidly growing in Utah. They just opened a new office in South Jordan in October and it has become the hub of the CYBERCOMMANDER division where they provide cybersecurity services to small

to midsize banks and credit unions all across the country.

Many of us have experienced suspicious links in our emails and have fallen victim to clicking, but cyber safety is about so much more than just that. Here are 3 tips Ross shares that will help viewers be more safe online.

Watch Out for SMShing!

Text messages to track packages are often trying to introduce malware or steal information from your mobile device. Copy and paste the tracking number into the browser instead of clicking the link.

Don’t use public charging stations without protection.

Use a data blocker so you know only power is being exchanged and not your information.

Don’t use local sports teams in your password.

The first thing I add to the list when I’m trying to crack passwords is the name and mascot of local colleges.

