Trust is important in any relationship. Certified Relationship Coach, Valerie Baldwin, joined us on the show to share 4 tips to building that trust everyday.
When you think of trust in relationships, you likely think of rebuilding after an incident where trust was challenged and/or lost. Some common reasons trust becomes an issue in relationships are dishonesty, unreliability, and betrayal. Building a foundation of trust from the beginning can prevent these pitfalls.
Here are 4 ways to establish trust and maintain it:
- Say what you mean and mean what you say.
- Communicate your intentions clearly.
- Admit your mistakes.
- Always tell the truth.
The key is to be consistent. Pick one actively work on and spend time practicing. Building trust is a marathon, not a sprint. Be patient and take your time.
For more relationship tips visit valbaldwin.com