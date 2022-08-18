Trust is important in any relationship. Certified Relationship Coach, Valerie Baldwin, joined us on the show to share 4 tips to building that trust everyday.

When you think of trust in relationships, you likely think of rebuilding after an incident where trust was challenged and/or lost. Some common reasons trust becomes an issue in relationships are dishonesty, unreliability, and betrayal. Building a foundation of trust from the beginning can prevent these pitfalls.

Here are 4 ways to establish trust and maintain it:

Say what you mean and mean what you say. Communicate your intentions clearly. Admit your mistakes. Always tell the truth.

The key is to be consistent. Pick one actively work on and spend time practicing. Building trust is a marathon, not a sprint. Be patient and take your time.

For more relationship tips visit valbaldwin.com