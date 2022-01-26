Tips to better gut health

Did you know the key to good health starts with a healthy metabolism? Heather Casey, owner of Peak State Fit, shares ways to develop a healthy metabolism. Heather owns Peak State Fit, a Sports Performance, and wellness studio located in Salt Lake City with her husband Pat Casey.

Utah is not immune to the obesity epidemic. The CDC recognizes obesity as the leading cause of 6 major diseases. Caloric imbalance is the number one reason for weight gain. Health starts in the gut. Our metabolism refers to all the chemical processes going on continuously inside the body that allows a normal functioning life.

Everyone is metabolically entirely different. People may need a higher caloric intake throughout the day than others. Heather and Pat Casey can tell if you have either a fast/slow metabolism, and exactly how much you should be consuming daily.

Ways you can boost your metabolism is to take a metabolic test. This will help guide you into picking the right foods to fuel your body. Over-exercising is a way one’s metabolism can get slower. As we age we lose muscle mass. Too much cardiovascular exercise takes away the muscle that we need.

Heather and Casey are not only metabolic health specialists but also strength and conditioning coaches. They don’t just help athletes. This program is for anyone who is looking into getting fit and living a longer life.

