Tips that really work for a long lasting relationships

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Amberly Lambertsen, a family life educator stopped by our studio to give us some helpful tips for long-lasting relationships.

Bill and Melinda Gates ending their marriage have turned to how couples can create a marriage that will last a lifetime, be fun and rewarding for both partners at the same time. Grey Divorces are becoming more common with couples getting divorced after a long period.

Couples should be setting and working toward goals together. Each partner should be setting their own individual goals and pursuing their interests, with the support of their spouse.

Along with that, both spouses need to be willing to be vulnerable and share what they are thinking, feeling, or experiencing.

Lastly don’t forget to have fun! Whether that is finding a hobby to enjoy together, laugh together regularly, or find ways to play together.

For tips on advice for a last longing make sure to follow Amberly at aprioritizedmarriage.com, @aprioritizedmarriage on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok.