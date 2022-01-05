Tips on taking care of your plants

This segment is for all of our plant lovers out there! Mother-daughter duo, Rachel Winebrenne and Susan Hardman, joined us on the show today to share some tips on how to keep those plants alive during the cold winter.

The most important things to consider when it comes to plants are sun exposure and water frequency. The ladies recommend trying to ignore your plants sometimes. Many people think that yellow leaves mean that your plant needs more water, but you should not worry unless you start seeing the edges turn brown.

The ladies from Wild Wasatch Greenery offer house calls. They can come to you and help assess what the plants in your home need. They help you consider things like water, light, bugs, and potting. In fact, pot size is really important when taking care of your greenery.

Some of their favorite plants include:

Monstera

Pothos

Alocacia’s

Wild Wasatch Greenery is located at Trolley Square in the Hive Market and they attend various farmers’ markets. They will be at Wheeler Farm Farmers Market this next year.

Get 15% off, if you mention GTU15 in the month of January and follow them on Instagram for more tips!