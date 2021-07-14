Tips on how to make it easier when navigating grief

From losing a loved one or a job, grief can be tricky to navigate. Ganel-Lyn Condie is joining me to break down a few tips to make it easier.

Navigating Grief
G-rief is complex
R-egrets
I-ndividual
E-mpathy
F-eelings Aren’t Final

How to navigate grief

Grief is complex
Grief is a mix of emotions such as sadness, anger, guilt, frustration, fear, and anxiety whenever we experience a loss or anticipate a loss. You may feel very conflicted, and their feelings may be very intense, which feels even more overwhelming.

Regrets
Don’t play the “what if game.” 

Individual
Don’t compare — your experience is unique.

Empathy
Empathy is not sympathy.
Be a friend to have a friend.
It is about connecting with an emotion of someone that is struggling.

Feelings Aren’t Final
Feelings aren’t forever.
Feel like flow not like forever.

Find Ganel-Lyn Condie online, FB, and IG.

