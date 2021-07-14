Tips on how to make it easier when navigating grief

From losing a loved one or a job, grief can be tricky to navigate. Ganel-Lyn Condie is joining me to break down a few tips to make it easier.
Navigating Grief
G-rief is complex
R-egrets
I-ndividual
E-mpathy
F-eelings Aren’t Final
How to navigate grief
Grief is complex
Grief is a mix of emotions such as sadness, anger, guilt, frustration, fear, and anxiety whenever we experience a loss or anticipate a loss. You may feel very conflicted, and their feelings may be very intense, which feels even more overwhelming.
Regrets
Don’t play the “what if game.”
Individual
Don’t compare — your experience is unique.
Empathy
Empathy is not sympathy.
Be a friend to have a friend.
It is about connecting with an emotion of someone that is struggling.
Feelings Aren’t Final
Feelings aren’t forever.
Feel like flow not like forever.
Find Ganel-Lyn Condie online, FB, and IG.