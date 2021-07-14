Tips on how to make it easier when navigating grief

From losing a loved one or a job, grief can be tricky to navigate. Ganel-Lyn Condie is joining me to break down a few tips to make it easier.

Navigating Grief

G-rief is complex

R-egrets

I-ndividual

E-mpathy

F-eelings Aren’t Final

How to navigate grief

Grief is complex

Grief is a mix of emotions such as sadness, anger, guilt, frustration, fear, and anxiety whenever we experience a loss or anticipate a loss. You may feel very conflicted, and their feelings may be very intense, which feels even more overwhelming.

Regrets

Don’t play the “what if game.”

Individual

Don’t compare — your experience is unique.

Empathy

Empathy is not sympathy.

Be a friend to have a friend.

It is about connecting with an emotion of someone that is struggling.

Feelings Aren’t Final

Feelings aren’t forever.

Feel like flow not like forever.

