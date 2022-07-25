Sometimes life can feel like it throws you one thing after the next. The Spiritual Teacher, LaVonne Wells Sandberg, has been there and shared a few tips on the show.

When you’re feeling exhausted from the day-to-day challenges, she says that it’s time to do things differently and ask for assistance. Start with these 4 tips:

1. See challenges in life as already handled no matter what it appears to look like on the outside.

2. No need to sugar coat the stories. Simply be honest with how your feeling.

3. No matter what, breathe and move slowly, trusting your path has already been cleared.

4. Call your best friend….the friend who always shows up.

5. Never give up!

Get a 30-minute private life sessions for $88 at lavonnewells.com

Facebook: @thespiritualteacher

Instagram: @thespiritualteacher

Clubhouse: @loveonnow