Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Making friends in adulthood can seem daunting compared to earlier years. However, it is essential for our well-being that we prioritize friendships as adults. Mandy Shaw, GTU Contributor, spoke today on how to navigate creating these friendships and recognize quality relationships.

It’s easy to get caught up in motherhood, work, and marriage. Friendships should continue to be an important part of social support as we grow older. Shaw explains that healthy friendships can lower the risk of disease, help combat depression, and keep your cognitive function thriving!

Shaw’s Tips to Make New Friends in Adulthood:

Be more deliberate – put yourself in places and intentionally plant seeds

Can’t find your community? Build your own!

Put in some effort – successful friendships include caring, outreach, and interest.

Look for “Green Flags” in potential and current friends.

“Green Flags” to Look For:

They support your goals

They laugh with you, not at you.

They make you feel heard

They push you to be the best version of yourself

They make you feel safe

They respect your boundaries

Follow Shaw on social media at @themandyshaw for more lifestyle and parenting content.