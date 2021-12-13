Tips on decorating your mantel for the holidays

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and we’re decorating the mantel for Christmas! Courtney Clark is here sharing tips on how to achieve the mantel of your dreams.

If you don’t have a mantel in your home, Clark mentions that these tips work great for a console table, railing, or entertainment center. Whatever space you have in your home can be enhanced with some festive decor.

To start off, Clark shares a hack that wowed everyone on set. Command strips are the key to holding your garland in place, especially when it comes to layering. Clark does a great job at simplifying decorating and teaches us how to start with the basics and then add more detail and layers as we go.

Destiny from Set the Stage also shared that if you spread the branches of your base garland to create a nest for additional layers, it makes your garland as a whole stay together better. Another thing that makes decorating your mantel easier is cutting your ribbon into smaller strands, so you can create the illusion that it is wrapped, but you don’t actually have to use that much ribbon.

Last, you can add pops of color to tie your tree decor into your mantel decor. Clark added pops of red picks into the garland that finished it off perfectly. For more styling tips and tricks visit www.wesetthestage.com