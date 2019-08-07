Tips just in time for World Breastfeeding Week

It’s World Breastfeeding Week and Mountain West Mothers’ is here! They’re a non-profit organization dedicated to helping babies and families. Jennie Noren, Managing Director, is sharing the benefits of breastfeeding, the importance of normalizing breastfeeding in the workplace and sharing breastfeeding tips for mothers everywhere. They’re also discussing the life-saving effects of donating breast milk.

According to Noren, 30% of newborn ICU mothers can supply enough milk for their premature infants. They work to provide safe donor milk for the other 70% who either cannot create any milk or create low quantities. It’s completely safe and sanitary as well. Mountain West Mothers’ screens donors, pasteurize the milk and tests it to ensure it’s safe for newborns.

Watch to learn how to donate and to learn breastfeeding tips to make it easier for mom and baby.

Contact Mountain West Mothers’ at 1.877.367.9091, info@giveyourmilk.org or their website https://giveyourmilk.org.