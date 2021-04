Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Transitions are inevitable, and it seems more-so, especially for women. How do we navigate that change? Spiritual teacher Lavonne Wells Sandberg had some insight to share with us.

It is essential for women to learn how to navigate and use their energy wisely as she professes the many transitions in life.

Know thyself Come up with a plan Seek the calm Use your sacred YES

Find Lavonne at lavonnewells.com IG @thespiritualteacher Facebook: thespiritualteacher