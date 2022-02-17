Tips for potty training your toddler

Transitioning your little humans from diapers to using the potty is no easy feat. Mom of three, Whitney Johnson, joined us on the show to share five tips to make it more bearable for you and your little ones.

Tip 1: For the first week of potty training, keep the potty chair in the main living area.

Tip 2: Grab a bowl and fill it with small candies like M&M’s. EVERY SINGLE TIME your child uses the potty, whether they are successful or not, give them a candy.

Tip 3: The first day of potty training give your child lots and lots of juice and set a timer (we like to use Alexa or Siri) for every 10 minutes. Every time that timer goes off have them sit on the potty.

Tip 4: Consider using a potty chart and having your child put a sticker on the chart every time they are successful and actually pee on the potty. Once they complete a row of stickers on the chart I let her pick a prize from the prize bin filled with all of her very favorite things!

Tip 5: Consider purchasing a portable potty chair, a portable potty seat, and small garbage bags If you want to leave the house at all that first couple weeks of potty training.

Potty training is different with every kid. She recommends watching for the signs of your child being interested in going potty on the toilet around ages 2 and a half to 3 and a half. Whitney shares educational reels and posts on her social media accounts listed below.

