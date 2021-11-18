Tips for photoshoot makeup

Vamp up your makeup look for this year’s family pictures with tips from Sierra’s Beauties. Hair and makeup artist Sierra Miller joined us on the show today to give a tutorial she hopes will help you at home!

The makeup used on her model showed a natural look on one side of her face and a photo-ready look on the other. Sierra recommends going at least two shades darker than you normally would for photoshoot makeup. This makes it so your features stand out when you’re in front of the camera.

The three most important things you will need:

eyelashes blush lipstick

Sierra’s go-to eyeshadow brand is Morphe. They have palettes with neutral, glam, and bold colors great for every occasion. She also shared some of her favorite lipsticks with viewers.

Mention “GTU” for $10 off your appointment with Sierra. You can contact her on Instagram and email.