SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Chad Willardson, four-time best-selling author visited Good Things Utah to discuss his inspiration for writing his latest book – “Fit For Wealth: 7 Breakthrough Strategies for Elite Health and Abundance Wealth,” and what readers can expect. In “Fit for Wealth,” Chad explores the connection between financial wellness and physical health, offering practical strategies to improve both areas of life. By approaching finances and health holistically, individuals can achieve a balanced and prosperous life, according to the author and founder of Pacific Capital.

The book provides guidance for overcoming common mistakes and offers holistic strategies for financial and physical well-being. “Fit for Wealth” is now available on Amazon, along with Chad’s other best-selling books.

For more information and to connect with Chad, visit chadwillardson.com

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by PACIFIC CAPITAL