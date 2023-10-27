SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — As a mom herself, Kyriaki, addresses the common concern of screen time for kids and the need for alternatives to keep them entertained. She emphasizes that while screen time can be a sanity-saver for parents, it’s essential to strike a balance. Kyriaki discusses the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry’s recommendations for different age groups, from under 18 months to children aged six and above, offering guidelines on how much screen time is appropriate for each category.

To counter excessive screen time, Kyriaki suggests various engaging alternatives for kids. These alternatives include encouraging outdoor activities, using reading devices like LeapFrog’s LeapStart program, and employing LCD tablets that offer interactive, screen-free engagement. She also recommends incorporating music and dance parties, organizing playdates, and experimenting with a variety of activities, such as coloring books, puzzles, and creative projects.

Kyriaki’s insights offer practical advice to parents on managing screen time and ensuring their children have a healthy balance of activities to keep them entertained and engaged. You can find more of her advice on her website, thedenmother.net, follow her on Instagram @the_kyriaki, and listen to her podcast, “the denmother,” available on various podcast platforms.