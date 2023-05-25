SUGARHOUSE, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Co-Owner of Pizza Volta Chef Paulie joined hosts Savvy and Deena to show us how you can use local ingredients found in Utah to make your pizza look and taste incredible at home. Paulie showed us all the tips and tricks for making delicious pizza at home.
Ingredients:
- 1 – 8oz dough ball
- 2 oz tomato sauce
- ½ cup mozzarella
- ½ cup sliced mushrooms
- ¼ cup sliced jalapenos
- Pinch of parmesan
- Pinch of dried herbs (mix of oregano, marjoram, parsley)
- 10-14 slices of pepperoni
Instructions:
- Use a wooden cutting board to prepare pizza to avoid the mess.
- Pick up the pizza dough and stretch it, give the dough time to relax before you stretch it.
- Add your tomato sauce and toppings.
- Use a pizza stone to cook and cook on the highest heat to develop a fluffy crust (450-500 degrees)
- During the last minute of cooking change the cooking setting from cook to broil