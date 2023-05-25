SUGARHOUSE, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Co-Owner of Pizza Volta Chef Paulie joined hosts Savvy and Deena to show us how you can use local ingredients found in Utah to make your pizza look and taste incredible at home. Paulie showed us all the tips and tricks for making delicious pizza at home.

Ingredients:

1 – 8oz dough ball

2 oz tomato sauce

½ cup mozzarella

½ cup sliced mushrooms

¼ cup sliced jalapenos

Pinch of parmesan

Pinch of dried herbs (mix of oregano, marjoram, parsley)

10-14 slices of pepperoni

Instructions: