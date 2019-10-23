Tips for improving confidence and stop comparing

Motivational speaker Krystal Guerra joined us to talk about the confidence killer, comparison. She spoke on how we as humans have an unhealthy habit of comparison. Roosevelt once called comparison “the thief of joy,” but Krystal has a few tips to combat it.

1. Edit what you consume

Krystal’s first tip is a rather big one in today’s times. She tells us to edit. Take a look at the content you take in, pay attention to what you’re consuming and if it’s not healthy or helpful, don’t allow it into your space. Unfollow, unsubscribe, and remove. This includes media and people you surround yourself with. If it isn’t continuing your progress, don’t continue to consume it.

2. Be mindful

Recognize what you’re feeling and understand what is causing that feeling. Perhaps there is unresolved trauma that needs to be addressed. This is a great opportunity to explore, reflect, and reset.

3. Consider the chapter you’re in

We often compare our chapter 1 to someone else’s chapter 15. Whether it be our career, fitness, or relationship goals we tend to compare ourselves to people we have no business comparing to. If we can focus on ourselves and our own journey we will be able to become more accepting of where we are at.

4. Practice gratitude

Making a list and calling out what you are grateful for shifts your

mindset from what you are lacking to abundance. This shift along can create a world of difference. Along with abundance, learn to celebrate others. Someone else’s success or achievements do not detract from yours. Instead of focusing inward, use your comparison as a reminder to be kind to the person and congratulate someone.

A peaceful heart leads to a healthy mind. For more tips and mental health advice follow Krystal on Instagram @krystalguerra and visit her website krystalguerra.com.