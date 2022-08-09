Val Cameron stepped out of her film element to chat blending two families into one. The first thing she spoke about was making your own rules. Understand that your family is unique and different. Rules that apply to other families do not have to apply to yours.

When you stop comparing your family to other’s, you will be a lot happier and finally start figuring out what is best for your family.

Another tip is for older children. When you have older kids, it is best to let them decide how they want to feel about new situations. Don’t force anything big on them, but let them choose to take it all in.

