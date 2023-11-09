Visit Gatehouse No. 1 Furniture & Design for all of your holiday decor essentials

OREM, Utah (Good Things Utah) – When it comes to trimming the tree for the holidays, the experts at Gatehouse No. 1 Furniture and Design know how to do it beautifully.

Gatehouse has a special formula for trimming the tree – some things to help make your tree feel fuller and more festive.

Add Greens and Sprays into the tree – layering them into the tree – you’ll want to add about 1 for every foot of the tree (for example 6 x 6 foot tree)

Incorporate different sized ornaments – start with the large ones first, then the smaller ones – and again add one per each foot of the tree

Add Beads and Garland – one per every two feet of the tree

Specialty Ornaments can make your tree standout and look special – – organize a variety in groups of 3 or 4

Add Ribbon – One per every foot of your tree

