Tips for a successful Spring Family photo session

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Liz Beisell of Inspirations by Liz stopped by GTU with a few tips for successful Spring photos.

Whether it’s family photos or maybe just capturing magical moments with you and your spouse, there’s a few things to keep in mind.

Beisell says the top questions she gets from her clients are what to wear, what happens if their child is not “good” or “well behaved” at their session, if they can still get good images of people who “are not photogenic”, how to tell if a location would be good for a photo shoot, and what inspires me to get the images I do.

Take a look for yourself and maybe consider reaching out to Liz for your next photo session.