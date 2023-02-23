SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Baby proofing is a necessary part of parenting, but it doesn’t need to be stressful, and it doesn’t need to happen all at once. You can buy baby proofing items over the span of the first six months. Kyriaki Birkeland came into the studio today to show us her tips and tricks on baby proofing a home and how you can get started.

An “almost safe” is NOT a safe place. Make sure it is completely safe. Remember with baby proofing that your baby will become more and more mobile the older they get so your “safe” places might become not safe within the next month or so.

Kyriaki provided five tips and tricks for baby proofing. These tips will help you know what needs to be baby proofed and how to do it.

Cover Outlets: One of the most dangerous things in your home is uncovered outlets, make sure you cover them. You can find simple, cheap covers that will do the trick, but for better access for yourself the best outlet covers are the ones you can shift from being open or shut.

Buffer Sharp Corners & Edges: You can buy bumper pads or use bubble wrap and tape to cover sharp corners of coffee tables and other furniture. But she recommends fully removing at least coffee tables if you can, to give your baby more space to play.

Remove delicate items: Those trinkets in the living room might be lovely, but they won’t be so lovely if they get broken. Consider stashing them away or moving them higher until the baby is older.

Anchor Furniture: Make sure all large furniture, like desks, bookshelves, etc. are securely attached to the wall. This is so that when the baby starts to pull himself up, he doesn’t also pull a heavy item on top of himself.

Create a “Yes” Space: A “yes” space is a place where the baby is free to roam and explore. Babies are naturally wired to want to explore so the last thing you want is to be saying, “NO!” “Don’t!” This could be their bedroom, the living room, etc. This should be a space where they can be left alone for short spurts of time with no chance of danger or escape. Just like tandem play is good for bonding, alone play helps them process their day and promotes independence.

If you liked what Kyriaki had to say she has a podcast all about mothering and the support of mothers called “the denmother.” Plus, you find more on her website and social media.