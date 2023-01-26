SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — The New Year is the perfect time to start potty training for those moms who have been putting it off. Potty training can be a daunting task for both parents and children, but with the right approach, it can be a smooth and stress-free process. Kyriaki, a mom and parenting expert, shares her favorite tips and tricks to help you get started on potty training.

First, she suggests “ripping the bandaid” by making a celebration out of throwing away the diapers and saying to your child “Yay! You’re a big girl now!” This can serve as an incentive for your child to use the potty instead of a diaper.

She also advises leading by example and allowing your child to see you or older siblings use the potty. Additionally, making a potty schedule and prompting potty breaks throughout the day can make it easier on your child and reduce accidents.

Kyriaki also advises against bribing your child with prizes for going potty, but suggests providing incentives to make the experience more enjoyable, such as having special books next to the potty to read during a poop.

To prevent constipation, she suggests making sure your child is drinking plenty of water and talking to their doctor about safe stool softeners.

Kyriaki also recommends her favorite book on potty training, “Oh Crap! Potty Training” by Jamie Glowacki, and advises parents to relax and not stress because it can slow the process down.

