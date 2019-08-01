Tiny homes with Live Modal

If you aren’t familiar with the tiny living movement, you will be soon! Last October, Salt Lake City Proper passed the ordinance to allow tiny homes, or accessory dwelling units, to be placed in backyards. They can be utilized in several ways, such as rental properties, guest homes, and detached mother-in-law units.

Deena Marie sat down with Hunter Murray, sales manager of Live Modal, at their model home just outside the food court at City Creek.

Hunter said the benefits of placing a tiny structure on your property are great. If you’re renting it out, the extra income helps with your own mortgage payments, and if you’re the tenants of tiny home, the cost of the structure is so minimal, you could soon be living mortgage-free!

The one-bedroom structure Live Modal offers is 432 square feet, but with high ceilings and large windows, it feels spacious and comfortable. The unit is fully furnished, with a washer, dryer, fridge, freezer, dishwasher, full sized bed, and shower! Live Modal spent countless months designing the perfect layout.

Hunter and his team are prepared to answer questions regarding the ordinances of cities throughout Utah, and they are excited to chat about both the two-bedroom units coming soon, and the units with their own garages as well!

The model home at City Creek will be there to tour through October, so stop by to chat with Hunter, or learn more at livemodal.com.