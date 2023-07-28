SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Kitties are being saved daily thanks to a local shelter Kitty CrusAIDe. Kitty CrusAIDe is a TNvR focused rescue in Salt Lake City. They work hard to help cats in our community receive the medical attention they need and deserve no matter their size, temperament, or issue. Special needs cats aren’t new to us as we’ve helped several tripods, blind kittens, dwarf kittens, and more find forever homes.

They work with the community to provide s/n resources to community cats, and ongoing support maintaining the colonies to control the cat population. They offer help to all cats who need it and encourage you to adopt not shop. To find out more about them, the cats and how you can help, visit their website.