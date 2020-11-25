Tiny Art Show packs a big punch

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Sitting down with McKay Lenker Bayer, creator of Tiny Art Show, meant getting to glimpse the whimsical world where she creates! If you aren’t familiar with tiny art, one peep of her instagram and you’ll be in awe.

Art teacher McKay started curating tiny art shows all over the state two years ago. She chooses different artists and locations each time she creates a pop up, and each artist makes tiny original art! The intricacy of the tiny scale takes hours, the detail and precision can’t be rushed.

During COVID, McKay had to get creative. Cancelling her spring shows, she created an online contest called the Quaranteeny Art Competition. She put out the call, picked local artists to be judges, offered cool prizes, and people from around the world sent in photos of the tiny art they made at home!

Tiny Art Show packages and goodies will be sold at The Beehive Bazaar from Dec 1-5 in Provo.

IG @tinyartshow