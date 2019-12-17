Tin Angel has a new location

After thirteen years, The Tin Angel Cafe has a new home! Now located right inside the beautiful lobby of the Eccles Theater, there’s an excitement in the air with their new downtown hot spot, and connection to the arts surrounding the restaurant.

Owned by married couple Kestrel and Jerry Liedtke, Kestrel tells us they use as many local ingredients as possible, and offer new items on the menu, in addition to keeping the favorite staples, when they mix up the menu a couple of times a year.

Chef Jerry whipped up some incredible items to taste. We tried the fresh chicken salad sandwich, the yummy Cuban paninni, a mouth-watering Greek caesar salad, flavorful roasted crunchy garlic hummus with grilled pita bread, and an award-winning bread pudding!

Open for lunch Tuesday through Friday 11- 2 and open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday, and any Sunday or Monday the Eccles Theater has a performance.

Hop online to take a look at the menu and find out more at thetinangel.com