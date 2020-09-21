TIME100 most influential people in the world

The TIME100 is TIME’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world, from politics and business to arts and science.

The TIME100 features often-surprising pairings of the list members and the guest contributors TIME selects to write about them. The TIME100 tributes are penned by equally luminary and influential people, with often unexpected connections.

This year marks the 17th annual TIME100 list.

For the first time, TIME will reveal the annual TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world with an hour-long special television event on ABC on September 22 at 10PM ET.

The entire issue will be live on TIME.com on Tuesday, 9/22 at 10PM to coincide with the debut of the TIME100 television event on ABC. The issue will be available in print on newsstands on Friday, September 25.

Please note that no details of the TIME100 list or covers can be revealed ahead of 10PM on 9/22. For the interview on 9/21, Dan can discuss this year’s biggest themes, how the list is created, and what viewers can expect from the special on ABC.

Dan Macsai is an executive editor at TIME, where he oversees the creation and development of TIME’s world-renowned editorial franchises, including Best Inventions and World’s Greatest Places. He is also the editorial director of the TIME100, TIME’s annual list of the world’s most influential people, as well as its next-gen spinoff, TIME100 Next.

In 2019, Dan shaped TIME’s expansion into live events with the first-ever TIME100, TIME100 Health, and TIME100 Next summits, and most recently, he led the development and launch of TIME’s new weekly virtual series, TIME100 Talks, which convenes extraordinary leaders from every field to spotlight solutions and encourage action toward a better world.

Prior to joining TIME, Dan was a reporter at BusinessWeek and a staff editor at Fast Company, where he helped produce marquee franchises like the 100 Most Creative People in Business and the World’s Most Innovative Companies.